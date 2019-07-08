Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar snatching: Action against probe officer

Police have taken disciplinary action against the investigating officer in the snatching case reported from Laxmi Nagar, wherein a 65-year-old woman, Maya, was violently thrown to the ground outside her home, when two men on a bike snatched her bag.

Advertising

A senior police officer said sub-inspector Arvind was sent to District Lines, after the woman alleged that he filed a case of theft instead of robbery.

The incident took place at 9.45 pm on Tuesday, when the woman was returning home from the market.

Maya, a retired Delhi government employee, had told police that the officer filed an e-FIR of theft instead of recording the snatching complaint.

Advertising

The sections dealing with snatching (robbery) were added to the FIR after Maya and her husband approached police again with footage from a CCTV camera outside their house which captured the assault.

Police have not made any arrests in the case yet.