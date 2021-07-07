Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar market to reopen, after being shut for 2 days for flouting Covid norms

The market was given a showcause notice to respond in a day and told that a review meeting would be held after that.

A government order, issued on Tuesday night, allowed Lajpat Nagar market to reopen on Wednesday, after it had been shut for two days due to violation of Covid norms.

The market associations had written to district authorities on July 5, stating that all appropriate measures will be taken.

The order stated that the market is allowed to reopen, provided that six conditions were met. These include measures to ensure social distancing, mandatory thermal screening, and mandatorily wearing masks. It stated that no shopkeeper is allowed to operate outside his allocated shop, entry and exit should be manned and the number of visitors be regulated by the market association and the police. The SDMC and Delhi Police are directed to ensure that unauthorised shops will not be functional.

The order added, “Any failure in compliance of directives above shall render the defaulting shops/ business premises/ market areas liable to be closed for containing the spread of Covid – 19 virus and the defaulting person(s) and officials/ stall shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws.

The market was given a showcause notice to respond in a day and told that a review meeting would be held after that. On Monday, the Traders Association, Lajpat Nagar wrote to the district authorities that a sudden crowd had visited the market and caught them by surprise. They asked authorities to pass orders to ensure there are no hawkers, squatters and encroachers. They expressed regret and said they would ensure that strict protocol is maintained from now on.

Sanjeev Madan, President, Traders Association, Lajpat Nagar said, “We will ensure that distance is maintained inside and outside shops, and that shopkeepers and visitors adhere to norms and timings.” He added that they have been trying to sensitise shopkeepers and that such efforts will continue.