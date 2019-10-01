Delhi’s Kasturba Gandhi Marg project won’t hurt green cover: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said no trees will have to be cut for the redevelopment of Kasturba Gandhi Marg GPRA project, which was inaugurated by him Monday.

The residential complex will be constructed by the Central Works Public Department (CPWD), at a total cost of Rs 2,428 crore, in two phases.

Puri Monday tweeted, “This state-of-the-art low-carbon footprint redevelopment project will have a 30% green cover. The plans have been made in such a way that no trees will be cut. In fact, 186 trees will be relocated using modern technologies as has been successfully done elsewhere.”

Earlier in the day, while laying the foundation stone for the project, he said: “I assure all stakeholders that all the redevelopment work will happen without compromising on green cover. The ministry’s effort is in the direction of increasing green cover.”

Green space would constitute 33 per cent of the total area, he said.

Director General of the CPWD, Prabhakar Singh, said the focus will be on eco-friendly development, and that the 186 trees coming in the alignment of building towers will be transplanted within the campus.

Organic waste composts, harvesting systems, rooftop solar panels of 800 KW capacity and MBBR technology-based sewage treatment plants would be put in place, Singh added.