Delhi’s Karol Bagh vendors protest eviction drive by civic body

Vendors of Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh, evicted three months ago by the North civic body to make way for a pedestrianisation drive in the area, Friday staged a protest demanding the right to put back their market. They were detained by police.

On July 1, the High Court ruled that 54 vendors of the Karol Bagh tehbazari market would be evicted for the pedestrianisation drive, and alternate areas with NOCs would be issued to them. Around 200 vendors were evicted on July 11.

Amarnath Rajput, a vendor and a Town Vending Committee member, said, “As per the 2014 Act, the TVC has to do a survey of vendors. Even if it’s decided that it is a non-vending zone, an alternate place would be decided before removing vendors.”

Jitender Singh, one of the evicted vendors, said, “We have nowhere to go. We have been jobless for the past few weeks.”

A senior corporation official said, “We are doing our duty. As per the SC’s 2006 order, the area was declared a no-hawking zone.” North body commissioner Varsha Joshi did not respond to queries.