Delhi’s IGI airport gets hoax bomb threat, caller held

June 14, 2021 12:06:59 pm
Security agencies and Delhi Police personnel were seen scrambling at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after receiving a bomb threat call on Monday morning.
Police finally found that the call was made by one of the passengers, who is said to be mentally unstable, from inside an aircraft.
“We received a call at around 7.45 am that there was a bomb inside a plane travelling from Delhi to Patna. We immediately informed all the concerned agencies. Around 52 passengers were shifted to another plane as a thorough check was conducted. After checking, we declared that it was a hoax call,” DCP (Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said.
The police also detained the 22-year-old man who had made the call. He was travelling with his father, who is a school teacher.
“His father informed the police that his son’s mental condition is not stable and he had made a call from his phone while he was sitting inside the aircraft,” the DCP added.
