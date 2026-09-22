Delhi’s IGI Airport bird strikes rise 3.5 times as waste sites pose safety risk
The committee directed DIAL to meet senior officers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Jal Board and apprise them of the ground situation using photographs and videos.
Bird strike incidents around Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) have gone up by approximately 3.5 times in 2025 and 2026 compared with previous years, with the aviation safety panel flagging multiple waste-dumping sites, illegal meat shops, and bird-feeding spots around the airport as reasons.
The Airfield Environment Management Committee aired the concerns last month at the review meeting chaired by Special Secretary (Urban Development) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, according to sources.
Dwivedi reviewed airfield-environment issues affecting aircraft operations around IGI Airport. “Representatives of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) informed the committee that bird-strike incidents had increased approximately 3.5 times in 2025 and 2026,” a source said. During the meeting, DIAL also raised concerns about waste disposal and unauthorised meat vending along aircraft approach paths, which were contributing to bird-attracting activities near the airport.
“DIAL informed the committee that peafowl, monkeys and dogs had been observed around IGI Airport, posing a threat to VIPs, foreign delegates, passengers and aircraft operations. The committee later directed government agencies and civic bodies concerned to catch and relocate the animals in a time-bound manner,” said an officer.
Among the key sites discussed was Rangpuri Pahadi, where stagnant sewage water and waste dumping into a water body by unauthorised colonies, particularly K-Block, Mahipalpur, were flagged. The land belongs to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), while a portion was reportedly handed over to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in December 2024 for construction of a sewage treatment plant. The work, however, has not begun yet, a source said.
The committee directed DIAL to meet senior officers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, DDA and DJB and apprise them of the ground situation using photographs and videos. “DDA was also asked to clear dumped waste and preserve the ecological integrity of the water body,” the source added.
The committee also discussed the illegal chicken market at Indra Market, RK Puram, where meat waste was allegedly being dumped into a drain behind the market. The chairman advised DIAL to hold in-person meetings with senior civic officials and explore a model under which meat waste could be collected and transported by DIAL from the locations. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was asked to increase challans and lodge First Information Reports (FIRs) under public nuisance provisions against individuals or shop owners dumping meat waste in the drain.
Construction debris at Dwarka
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At Dwarka, the committee noted dumping of construction and demolition waste along railway tracks adjacent to Runways 9, 10 and 11 approach areas, particularly behind the cremation ground near the railway line. An official said the dumping was resulting in increased bird activity and formation of rodent hideouts within the aircraft approach area.
Concern over feeding pigeons
“The committee also raised concern over pigeon feeding in Dwarka Sector 8, where installation of “no bird feeding” signage remained pending. DIAL was asked to provide DDA with cautionary slogans or advisory messages for posters warning people not to feed birds near airport localities,” the officer said. Several other locations were flagged for garbage accumulation, illegal waste segregation or poor waste management. These included Jai Hind Colony opposite Vasant Square Mall in Vasant Kunj, Dhalao No 6 in Rangpuri, Dabri Mor, Kusumpur Pahadi and Gokul Chowk in Palam Colony.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More