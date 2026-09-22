Delhi’s IGI Airport bird strikes rise 3.5 times as waste sites pose safety risk

DIAL informed the committee that peafowl, monkeys and dogs had been observed around IGI Airport, posing a threat to VIPs, foreign delegates, passengers and aircraft operations.

Bird strike incidents around Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) have gone up by approximately 3.5 times in 2025 and 2026 compared with previous years, with the aviation safety panel flagging multiple waste-dumping sites, illegal meat shops, and bird-feeding spots around the airport as reasons.

The Airfield Environment Management Committee aired the concerns last month at the review meeting chaired by Special Secretary (Urban Development) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, according to sources.

Dwivedi reviewed airfield-environment issues affecting aircraft operations around IGI Airport. “Representatives of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) informed the committee that bird-strike incidents had increased approximately 3.5 times in 2025 and 2026,” a source said. During the meeting, DIAL also raised concerns about waste disposal and unauthorised meat vending along aircraft approach paths, which were contributing to bird-attracting activities near the airport.