Delhi’s iconic book market gets new Chandni Chowk address

The iconic Sunday book market in Darya Ganj, which was shut last month following the Delhi High Court’s order, has finally found a new home.

One of the oldest book markets in the city, it will now run at the Mahila Haat ground opposite Broadway Hotel in Chandni Chowk.

As many as 276 booksellers have been allotted space in Mahila Haat at Rs 170 per week. Last Sunday, more than 200 booksellers wrote a letter to the district commissioner, requesting him to allot a place to run the market.

“We received confirmation Thursday and will be setting up the market in Mahila Haat from Sunday. This place was not given for rent till now, but has been allotted to us. Officers from the commissioner’s office visited the location and allowed us to reopen the market,” said Qamar Sayeed, president of the Sunday Book Bazaar Patri Welfare Association.

The last market was set up on July 21. The vendors had five options to choose from — Ramlila Maidan, Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna bazaar), Kachha Bagh, Mata Sundri Road and Mahila Haat.

On July 3, the Delhi High Court had ordered the market to be shut, saying that no weekly market would be allowed on Sundays at Netaji Subhash (NS) Marg near Jama Masjid. The order came after Delhi traffic police submitted its report to the court and proposed closing NS Marg citing increasing traffic throughout the day. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation was then ordered to shut all markets in the area.

“We had suggested many areas… We wanted to give them a space to settle. We will now be able to provide them a safe environment as Mahila Haat is one of our best properties,” said Veditha Reddy, District Commissioner city (SP zone).