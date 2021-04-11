Fire breaks out at house in Delhi’s Greater Kailash, 5 rescued

A senior fire official said the fire erupted at around 4.10 am and a call was made at around 4.18 am.

Five persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a two-storied building in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash area in the early hours of Sunday. Prima facie, it seems that the fire was a result of a short circuit from a split AC. No one was injured in the incident.

A senior fire official said the fire erupted at around 4.10 am and a call was made at around 4.18 am.

“After receiving the call, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and they found that there were a total of five ACs on the 1st floor. The fire spread due to domestic articles and the smoke later engulfed the second floor of the building. They found all the five members on the second floor. The rescue operation lasted for around two hours and they rescued all the family members, including a senior citizen,” a senior official said.

The victims rescued from the building have been identified as C R Ram (60), Romil (57), Bharat (35), Naveet (31) and Shivani (27), fire officials said.