Delhi’s Greater Kailash, CR Park get mohalla clinics

Ten new mohalla clinics and two foot over bridges were inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The mohalla clinics were opened in CR Park, Greater Kailash-I, Greater Kailash-II, Shahpur Jat, Khirki Flats, Savitri Nagar, Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai.

“We have completed most of the projects that we announced… This has only been possible because we are living in a free country. The freedom has been given to us by leaders like Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose, Gandhi, Nehru and Azad. We are also thankful to the people for electing a leader 4.5 years ago who made it possible,” said Sisodia.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last month said AAP government will meet its target of building 1,000 mohalla clinics by end of the year. At present, there are 200-plus such clinics.

The two FOBs inaugurated were constructed in Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai, the government said. Sisodia and Jain also laid the foundation stones of two other FOBs at Krishi Vihar-Panchsheel Enclave and in front of the Select City Walk mall.