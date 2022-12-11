Delhi’s Gole Market building to be turned into museum, conservation and restoration work begins

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has begun the preliminary work on the long-pending project proposed for the conservation and restoration of the main Gole Market building as a museum and redevelopment of the surrounding area.

The NDMC approved the proposal in August and set aside a budget of around Rs 26.74 crore for the project.

The project was pending for more than a decade since 2006 due to various litigations. Officials said Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena earlier this year took stock of the building and directed the concerned officials to develop the heritage building and surrounding areas.

“The preliminary works, such as the survey, have started. We have also floated tenders for a detailed topographical survey of the surrounding area of the NDMC Gole market roundabout and the surrounding areas of the main building,” said an official.

Besides restoring the main Gole Market building as a museum, the NDMC has plans to construct a subway between RK Ashram Marg to the main Gole Market building for pedestrians’ safety as well as to decongest the road traffic.

Under the topographical survey, all existing features, including buildings, electric/telephone poles, lamp posts, trees, manholes, stormwater drains and marking levels at regular intervals in the whole surveying area will be plotted and surveyed.

Further, the NDMC, under this project, will renovate the heritage building, construct a glass dome in the central courtyard, recasting of the first floor, the interior section of the building will also be revamped and upgraded with a false ceiling and decorative lighting. Designer lighting decorations, ornamental fittings and central air conditioning are also on cards.