scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

In Delhi’s GK-1 market, woman is dragged on road in brazen snatching incident

Police have found the CCTV footage of the incident which shows the victim, Rashida Bazaz, walking behind her husband when suddenly two men on a motorbike snatch her bag. She is still holding onto the bag when she falls down and is dragged.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 8:27:25 am
The victim, a resident of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, came to Delhi last month for treatment along with her husband.

In a brazen snatching incident in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash, a 46-year-old woman sustained injuries when two men on a motorbike pulled her bag — resulting in her falling down and being dragged behind the two-wheeler. The victim, a resident of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, came to Delhi last month for treatment along with her husband. She was returning to her guest house after having dinner when the incident occurred on July 30. An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made yet.

Police have found the CCTV footage of the incident which shows the victim, Rashida Bazaz, walking behind her husband when suddenly two men on a motorbike snatch her bag. She is still holding onto the bag when she falls down and is dragged.

Rashida told the police in her complaint that she is staying in a guest house in Greater Kailash-1 along with her husband. “At around 10 pm, I was coming out from the M-Block market after having dinner and was heading towards my guest house. Suddenly, two men came on a motorbike managed to escape after snatching my bag. I was not able to note down their bike number and they went towards the B-block. I was carrying my mobile phone, Ayushman card, Aadhar card, ATM card, Rs 1,500, in my bag,” she states in her complaint.

Police came to know about the incident after they received a call at the police control room and they rushed to the spot. “Police met with the complainant and recorded her statement. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR under IPC Sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property worn or carried by a person) was filed at Greater Kailash police station,” an officer said.

In Delhi, almost 800 snatching cases have been reported on an average every month this year, Delhi Police are struggling to rein in street crimes despite high deployment of personnel and hi-tech electronic surveillance across the city. The surge is particularly worrisome because just about 40% of PCR calls about snatching/robbery get converted into an FIR, leaving a majority of complainants in the lurch.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...Premium
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...

Police said they have increased security, installed new CCTVs and deployed specialised teams to increase the PCR conversion rate. Officers, however, also maintained that the rise in crimes as compared to last year is mainly because of the city ‘unlocking’ after the pandemic and the rise in registration of cases.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 08:27:25 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa wins over Bollywood: ‘It tickles your brain cells and makes you curious’

Featured Stories

Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved ...
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved ...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of jail
Express Explained

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of jail

Premium
A Sunderbans village helps its kids get back to school after Covid

A Sunderbans village helps its kids get back to school after Covid

RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11
Bihar Cabinet

RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Premium
Bengal: 4 undertrials die in 10 days, kin allege torture in jail

Bengal: 4 undertrials die in 10 days, kin allege torture in jail

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID
RTI reply

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID

Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from Congress-ruled states
Delhi Confidential

Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from Congress-ruled states

Premium
Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement