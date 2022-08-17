In Delhi’s GK-1 market, woman is dragged on road in brazen snatching incident

August 17, 2022 8:27:25 am
In a brazen snatching incident in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash, a 46-year-old woman sustained injuries when two men on a motorbike pulled her bag — resulting in her falling down and being dragged behind the two-wheeler. The victim, a resident of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, came to Delhi last month for treatment along with her husband. She was returning to her guest house after having dinner when the incident occurred on July 30. An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made yet.
Police have found the CCTV footage of the incident which shows the victim, Rashida Bazaz, walking behind her husband when suddenly two men on a motorbike snatch her bag. She is still holding onto the bag when she falls down and is dragged.
Rashida told the police in her complaint that she is staying in a guest house in Greater Kailash-1 along with her husband. “At around 10 pm, I was coming out from the M-Block market after having dinner and was heading towards my guest house. Suddenly, two men came on a motorbike managed to escape after snatching my bag. I was not able to note down their bike number and they went towards the B-block. I was carrying my mobile phone, Ayushman card, Aadhar card, ATM card, Rs 1,500, in my bag,” she states in her complaint.
#WATCH | In South Delhi’s Greater Kailash, a 46-year-old woman sustained injuries when two men on a motorbike pulled her bag — resulting in her falling down and being dragged behind the two-wheeler. pic.twitter.com/SAZtYwz8U3
— Express Delhi-NCR (@ieDelhi) August 17, 2022
Police came to know about the incident after they received a call at the police control room and they rushed to the spot. “Police met with the complainant and recorded her statement. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR under IPC Sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property worn or carried by a person) was filed at Greater Kailash police station,” an officer said.
In Delhi, almost 800 snatching cases have been reported on an average every month this year, Delhi Police are struggling to rein in street crimes despite high deployment of personnel and hi-tech electronic surveillance across the city. The surge is particularly worrisome because just about 40% of PCR calls about snatching/robbery get converted into an FIR, leaving a majority of complainants in the lurch.
Subscriber Only Stories
Police said they have increased security, installed new CCTVs and deployed specialised teams to increase the PCR conversion rate. Officers, however, also maintained that the rise in crimes as compared to last year is mainly because of the city ‘unlocking’ after the pandemic and the rise in registration of cases.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of jailPremium
RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Daily Briefing: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Valley; Bilkis Bano and kin ‘numb’ over release of 11 convicts
When Sachin Pilgaonkar fell in love with Supriya despite their 10-year age gap, she thought he was married
Anurag Kashyap on making women-led films: ‘Male actors trust you when they are new, but slowly insecurity hits them’
Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
Mohammad Hasnain: The 150kph Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy
Biden signs climate, health bill into law as other economic goals remain
TN CM Stalin launches new sub-stations, capacity upgraded transformers
Tamil Nadu logs 670 new Covid-19 cases
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even more?
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?
Khattar to Commonwealth Games players: ‘each one train 5-10 athletes like yourself’