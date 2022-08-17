In Delhi’s GK-1 market, woman is dragged on road in brazen snatching incident

In a brazen snatching incident in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash, a 46-year-old woman sustained injuries when two men on a motorbike pulled her bag — resulting in her falling down and being dragged behind the two-wheeler. The victim, a resident of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, came to Delhi last month for treatment along with her husband. She was returning to her guest house after having dinner when the incident occurred on July 30. An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made yet.

Police have found the CCTV footage of the incident which shows the victim, Rashida Bazaz, walking behind her husband when suddenly two men on a motorbike snatch her bag. She is still holding onto the bag when she falls down and is dragged.

Rashida told the police in her complaint that she is staying in a guest house in Greater Kailash-1 along with her husband. “At around 10 pm, I was coming out from the M-Block market after having dinner and was heading towards my guest house. Suddenly, two men came on a motorbike managed to escape after snatching my bag. I was not able to note down their bike number and they went towards the B-block. I was carrying my mobile phone, Ayushman card, Aadhar card, ATM card, Rs 1,500, in my bag,” she states in her complaint.

Police came to know about the incident after they received a call at the police control room and they rushed to the spot. “Police met with the complainant and recorded her statement. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR under IPC Sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property worn or carried by a person) was filed at Greater Kailash police station,” an officer said.

In Delhi, almost 800 snatching cases have been reported on an average every month this year, Delhi Police are struggling to rein in street crimes despite high deployment of personnel and hi-tech electronic surveillance across the city. The surge is particularly worrisome because just about 40% of PCR calls about snatching/robbery get converted into an FIR, leaving a majority of complainants in the lurch.

Police said they have increased security, installed new CCTVs and deployed specialised teams to increase the PCR conversion rate. Officers, however, also maintained that the rise in crimes as compared to last year is mainly because of the city ‘unlocking’ after the pandemic and the rise in registration of cases.