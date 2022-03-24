Delhi’s GDP went up by 50% over the past five years: L-G Anil Baijail

Delhi’s GDP went up by 50 per cent over the past five years showing the “strong position” of the Capital’s economy, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on the first day of the budget session of the Delhi Assembly Wednesday. Baijal said that Covid-19 had an adverse impact on Delhi’s economy in 2020-21.

“In 2021-22, Delhi’s Gross State Domestic Product (calculated) on current prices was Rs 9,23,967 crore and in the last five years, it grew by 50 per cent as compared to Rs 6,16,085 crore in 2016-17. This shows the strong position of Delhi’s economy,” said Baijal.

Baijal also said Delhi’s per capita income in 2021-22 was Rs 4,01,982, which is three times that of the country.

The L-G’s address on the first day of the budget session took stock of the overall performance of the Delhi government over the financial year as he spoke about its achievement in the fields of electricity, education, and housing among others.

In his address, Baijal said that Delhi has the cheapest electricity rates in the country and that 91.4 per cent of households availed power subsidy in 2020-21. He also spoke about the steady growth in pass percentages in classes 10 and 12 over the years. “The pass percentage in classes X and XII were 97.52 per cent and 99.84 per cent respectively.”

In his speech, Baijal said the Delhi government has decided to set up a school with boarding and other modern facilities to provide structured education to underprivileged and homeless children.

Baijal also spoke about the 784 multi-storey flats being constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Devanagar area for slum-dwellers under its in-situ rehabilitation policy.