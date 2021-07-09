Delhi’s Gaffar, Naiwala markets shut over Covid norm violations

The restrictions will come into effect at 10 pm on Friday and shall remain enforced till 10 pm on July 11. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

Authorities in Delhi on Friday ordered closure of Karol Bagh’s Gaffar Market and Naiwala Market for the next two days due to flagrant violation of Covid norms “which may cause a super-spreader event”.

Issuing the order, SDM (Karol Bagh) Balram Meena, also directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to sanitise the markets and the surrounding areas. He requested the Delhi Police to ensure “strict compliance of the order”.

Several markets in Delhi, including a few in east Delhi, including Laxmi Nagar and Lajpat Nagar Central markets, were ordered to shut down in the recent past over similar violations.

On Friday, at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), attended by Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others, “grave concerns were expressed over the flouting of Covid-appropriate behaviour and negligence”, an official, who was present at the meeting, said.

“It was stressed that apart from enforcement efforts on part of various agencies, the onus of ensuring and enforcing Covid-appropriate behaviour lays with the stakeholder organisations like market associations and RWAs as well. Issue of people travelling in large numbers to tourist destinations and violating covid-related guidelines was also flagged as an area of concern,” the official added.

Currently, markets and malls in Delhi are allowed to operate between 10 am and 8 pm. Market associations, traders and owners of shops are expected to ensure that customers follow Covid norms such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and avoid spitting in the open.

Regarding the Karol Bagh markets, the SDM wrote in his order, “Shopkeepers, vendors and the general public are not following Covid-appripriate behavior. Due to large footfall, market associations and shopkeepers were not able to ensure covid protocols over the last three days… which may cause super-spreading of coronavirus.”

The restrictions will come into effect at 10 pm on Friday and shall remain enforced till 10 pm on July 11, he added. Shops dealing with essential goods and services will, however, be allowed to open.