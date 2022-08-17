Delhi’s food truck policy to be on lines of US, UK

Updated: August 17, 2022 1:56:30 am
The Delhi government is going to bring out a first-of-its-kind food truck policy along the lines of the United States and United Kingdom, said officials.
Officials said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with departments concerned, that the food truck policy will be launched in the coming months.
The policy is aimed at streamlining the business and increasing employment opportunities in this sector, said officials. “The government is in the process of finalising hotspots where food trucks will be allowed to set up. Food trucks are not new to India but no state in the country has made any such policy,” officials added.
“In our rozgaar budget we announced various projects that can foster growth of the economy… Of them, the Delhi shopping festival and food truck policy are two priority projects which will be launched soon. The food truck policy will open avenues for growth of the capital’s nighttime economy,” said Sisodia while reviewing the project.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers
Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’Premium
Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Returning from weekend trip, 3 techies among 4 dead as truck topples on car on NH-48
Das Boot director Wolfgang Petersen passes away
P C Sinha gets President’s Police Medal
Mungantiwar’s ‘Vande Mataram’ directive: Use ‘Jai Baliraja’ as greeting to honour farmers, counters Patole
SCERT setting up think-tank to design integrated syllabus on art, sports and health as per NEP
Maharashtra: Changes in corporations as govt transfers officials
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens
Monsoon session begins today: Opposition set to corner govt on law and order situation
Horoscope Today, August 17, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Day after collapse kills 2, Mulund building, 1 more get demolition notice
Monsoon session begins today: BJP-Shinde unite to take on divided MVA
Heavy rain hits traffic, BEST bus services & trains in Mumbai, suburbs