Delhi’s food truck policy to be on lines of US, UK

The Delhi government is going to bring out a first-of-its-kind food truck policy along the lines of the United States and United Kingdom, said officials.

Officials said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with departments concerned, that the food truck policy will be launched in the coming months.

The policy is aimed at streamlining the business and increasing employment opportunities in this sector, said officials. “The government is in the process of finalising hotspots where food trucks will be allowed to set up. Food trucks are not new to India but no state in the country has made any such policy,” officials added.

“In our rozgaar budget we announced various projects that can foster growth of the economy… Of them, the Delhi shopping festival and food truck policy are two priority projects which will be launched soon. The food truck policy will open avenues for growth of the capital’s nighttime economy,” said Sisodia while reviewing the project.