Delhi’s first women federation to come up at Najafgarh

Express News Service | New Delhi
August 6, 2022 1:50:26 am
The Delhi government has planned to create the city’s first ‘women federation’ in Najafgarh to empower and provide jobs and business opportunities to women.
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who also holds the Revenue portfolio, Friday held a meeting with 12 newly formed women self-help groups, comprising of more than 120 women, who will soon form Najafgarh’s first area level federation (ALF) under the National Urban Livelihood Mission scheme.
