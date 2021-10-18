Delhi’s first dengue victim this year was 35-year-old Sarita Vihar resident

The first dengue death recorded in Delhi this year was of a 35-year-old resident of Sarita Vihar who passed away at Holy Family Hospital on September 26, said a senior official of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). The civic body released a report in this regard on Monday.

Mamta Kashyap was admitted to the hospital on September 20 in an advanced stage of the disease and was later shifted to the ICU.

The city has seen 723 cases of dengue so far, of which 382 were reported this month (till October 16) alone, the highest in the last three years. As many as 243 cases have been reported this week. Record rainfall and lax measures to check mosquito breeding appear to have led to the spike in cases in the capital.

While the number of Covid patients getting admitted in hospitals have been coming down with each passing day, hospitals are now reporting an uptick in patients with dengue symptoms.