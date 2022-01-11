Delhi’s first CNG-based pet crematorium to be operational by April

Delhi’s first CNG-based cremation centre for dogs and small animals being built in Dwarka Sector 29 would be operational by April.

Leader of house of South Delhi Municipal Corporation Inderjeet Sehrawat said that the cremation centre located in Dwarka Sector-29 will be a fully CNG-based crematorium as 2 CNG-based pyres will be installed in it. It will take a maximum of 30 minutes to burn dead small animals of upto 30 kilograms. Since, it will be a CNG-based crematorium, it will be an environment friendly, he said.

He said that it would be ready by April.

The cremation centre will be constructed in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode for 10 years, and ‘Green Revolution Foundation’ has been selected to head the project through an open tender process. As per the agreement, the entire cost of construction, upkeep and maintenance of this crematorium will be done by Green Revolution Foundation, the SDMC said in a press statement.

A land, measuring 700 square metres, has been given to the agency which has began the work. As per the tender, the centre will be operational by April 2022.

Sehrawat said that the SDMC has fixed a fee of Rs 2000 for cremation of small dead animals of less than 30 kilograms like pet dogs, cats, ships, goats, pigs, etc while a fee of Rs 3000 for cremation of dogs and other small dead animals of more than 30 kilograms.

Also, cremation of stray dogs to be brought from the area coming under jurisdiction of the SDMC will be done free of cost while a rate of Rs 500 has been fixed for cremation of stray dogs to be brought from the area of other civic agencies.