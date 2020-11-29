Delhi’s EV policy set to cover battery-operated bicycles too

According to the draft, a vehicle will be considered a passenger electric bicycle if it is an electrically-assisted pedal cycle with a motor, having a maximum speed of 25 km per hour. (Representational)

The Delhi electric vehicle (EV) policy is being revised to include the segment of battery-operated bicycles, both in the passenger and cargo category, with the government proposing to offer incentives on their purchase, a perk that already covers e-bikes and e-cars.

The Delhi Transport Department issued a draft of the proposed segment on e-bicycles on November 19, three months after the EV policy was notified. The proposed new segment on bicycles has not been notified yet, but officials said it is likely to be done soon.

According to the draft, a vehicle will be considered a passenger electric bicycle if it is an electrically-assisted pedal cycle with a motor, having a maximum speed of 25 km per hour.

“A purchase incentive of 25 per cent of the maximum retail price up to a maximum of Rs 5,000 per vehicle will be provided to buyers of passenger e-cycles with a fixed additional incentive of Rs 2,000 to the first 10,000 e-cycles,” reads the draft.

The incentive will be available to individual buyers as well as bicycle-sharing service providers. The incentive policy will also cover cargo e-cycles, which can be either two-wheeled or three-wheeled ‘trike’, says the proposal.

In case of cargo cycles, the purchase incentive will be higher at 33 per cent of the maximum retail price or maximum Rs 15,000. An e-cycle will be considered the equivalent of a normal bicycle and will be allowed to use cycle lanes, wherever available.

However, most dedicated cycle paths in the city are either broken, taken over by motorbikes or used as parking spots.

The Delhi EV policy has set an ambitious target to ensure that by 2024, e-vehicles account for at least 25 per cent of all new vehicle registrations in the capital. It aims to help achieve the transition of at least 50 per cent of all two-wheelers engaged in last mile delivery to the electric segment.

In case of electric two-wheelers, the maximum incentive has been fixed at Rs 30,000, while in case of e-cars it is up to Rs 1.5 lakh per vehicle. An amount of up to Rs 30,000 is the incentive for purchase of battery-run auto rickshaws.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd