Delhi’s EV demand is rising but buyers have one question: When will we get subsidy?
A month after Delhi’s new Electric Vehicle policy was launched, showroom visits and sales of electric two-wheelers are going up. But buyers are holding back, waiting to see when the promised subsidy reaches their accounts.
“Have those who bought the scooter received the subsidy? If we buy one, when will the subsidy be credited to our account? Will we get the subsidy at all?”
These are the questions 19-year-old Khushi Yadav, a saleswoman at a Chetak showroom in Northwest Delhi’s Pitampura, has been fielding every day from potential customers — both over the phone and in the showroom — for the past month.
“Earlier, people used to inquire about the range of the scooter and charging time. Now, they just ask about the subsidies,” said Khushi, who is working part-time while studying at Delhi University’s School of Open learning.
In July, the Delhi government launched its ambitious new Electric Vehicle policy, seeking to increase penetration of electric vehicles through incentives, mandates, and creation of charging and recycling infrastructure. One of the most far reaching provisions of the policy was the electrification mandate for two wheelers — only electric two-wheelers would be allowed to be registered in Delhi from April 1, 2028.
A month on, The Indian Express visited two-wheeler showrooms and found that queries and customers are pouring in, with sales rising at some dealerships. But the enthusiasm is tempered by uncertainty over when buyers will actually receive the subsidy promised under the new policy. (see box)
As many as 10,724 pure electric vehicles were purchased in Delhi in July, according to the central government’s VAAHAN portal, compared to 9,298 in June. July last year saw just 6,414 EVs purchased in the city.
A comment from the Delhi government is awaited.
Demand rising, but buyers await subsidy
At a TVS showroom in West Delhi, manager Nitin Singh said the store is not able to fulfil the demand for electric vehicles. The automaker’s iQube vehicle, which is the most sold electric two-wheeler in the country, is not available for immediate purchase.
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“Poore ke poore truck aate hai scooter ke aur ekdum se dukaan se nikal jaate hai advance booking mein (Entire trucks of scooters come and immediately get pushed out as they have been booked in advance),” Singh said, claiming that his store sold around 35 units in July compared to 20 the previous month.
“People have confidence in these vehicles now. For those who drive long distances, these scooters save a lot of money. They are also doubtful of petrol vehicles because of E20 fuel,” Singh added.
Across town, in Southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, the Ather Experience Centre is completely empty — all vehicles have been sold out.
“We usually sell all our monthly stock each month. This time, we got through it even faster and are not waiting for August’s stock,” said a salesman who did not want to be named.
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Store manager Tauheed Ahmed estimated that the store pushed out around 50 units in July, compared to roughly 40 in the previous months.
“Last time, there were some cases of people not getting the subsidy. That is why some potential customers are waiting to see what happens with disbursal this time,” he said.
Ahmed detailed the long timeline for the subsidy to actually reflect in customers’ accounts: “Once you book a unit from our store, it will take anywhere between two weeks to a month for it to be delivered. Getting the Registration Certificate (RC) also takes around 15-20 days. After that, you can apply for the subsidy, which will take around 60-90 days.”
VAAHAN data shows Ather sold 372 units in Delhi in July, fewer than the 459 units it sold in March and 450 in May.
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At Chetak’s store, Khushi estimated that close to 20 customers walked into the store every day last month, inquiring about their models, up from around 10-15 earlier. Sales have also gone up from around 3 a day to 4, she added.
Payments could mark turning point
The real impact of the policy will be visible in sales some months down the line in October, according to Ahmed, which will also coincide with the festive season when sales shoot up for consumer goods across India.
Khushi said that once even a small number of people start getting the subsidy, then news will spread like wildfire.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More