Delhi’s education dept suspends DPS Rohini recognition

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has suspended its recognition of Delhi Public School Rohini, alleging “profiteering, commercialisation, capitation and exploitation of parents” by charging “unwarranted fees”.

According to the order issued by Director of Education Himanshu Gupta, this comes after complaints by parents that the school allegedly charged hiked fees in 2021-22 and collected hiked fee arrears, and didn’t provide a 15% deduction in annual school fees as was directed by the Delhi High Court in May 2021.

The order states that the school’s recognition has been suspended “unless the school removes the deficiencies or defects.” It states that while the school will be allowed to complete the ongoing academic session and students of the current session will not be affected, the school will not be permitted to conduct admissions for the 2023-2024 session. If the suspension is not revoked by the end of the ongoing session, all students of the school are to be shifted to nearby schools run by the DPS Society or to nearby government schools, with the consent of parents. The DPS Society has been ordered to adjust all staff in other DPS branches in Delhi.

DPS Society Chairperson V K Shunglu did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment.

In 2020, the directorate issued orders to private schools to not increase any fees in the 2020-2021 academic session and only collect tuition fees. Additionally, schools like DPS Rohini that operate on DDA land were instructed to collect tuition fees on the basis of the last fee structure filed by them in 2015-2016. Then in 2021, the Delhi HC directed schools to collect their annual fees, but by deducting 15% to account for unutilised faculties of schools while they remained closed to students. The DoE’s order states that it issued an order to the school in July 2021 to comply with its directions following complaints from parents that the school was charging “hiked fees during 2021-22 and hiked fee arrears for 2020-21 and is not benefitting students by granting 15% deduction on annual school fees”.

Since then, there have been instances of orders and communications between the school and the DoE, the order states. The order records a written complaint by parents to the DoE on school authorities allegedly “harassing them by issuing show cause notices and telephonically intimidating parents to pay illegal and inappropriate fees” as well as allegations of the school refusing to issue school leaving certificates, transfer certificates and provisional certificates unless the “illegal/unapproved” fees are paid.

“…the school authorities have neglected its assigned duties as per the provisions of Acts and Rules and failed in ensuring functioning of school in accordance to provisions of Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973, guidelines and orders by DoE and Hon’ble Court…,” states the order.