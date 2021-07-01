Delhi’s education dept enforces HC order allowing annual fee collection by pvt schools

An education department official emphasised that ‘annual fees’ includes only tuition fees, annual charges and development and not any earmarked levies. (Representational)

The Delhi government’s education department issued an order on Thursday, enforcing the Delhi High Court’s order allowing the collection of annual fees by private schools with a deduction of 15 percent.

In accordance with the High Court’s order last month, private schools in the city are now permitted to retrospectively collect charges other than tuition fees for the academic year 2020-2021, when the Delhi government had disallowed the collection of anything more than tuition fees. Schools are permitted to collect annual fees for 2020-2021 with a deduction of 15 percent in six equal monthly installments, with the first instalment collectable from June 10.

An education department official emphasised that ‘annual fees’ includes only tuition fees, annual charges and development and not any earmarked levies.

“… the above arrangement will be applicable in respect of collection of fees for the academic year 2021-22, as is applicable by students of the concern school as and when it becomes due and payable,” stated Thursday’s education department order.

The education department went on to re-enforce directions it had issued in this matter in the last academic year, including that schools are not to increase their fees till further directions and schools cannot deny access to online classes and educational facilities to students unable to pay the fees because of closure of business activities or the death of an earning parent because of Covid.

It also re-enforced that no earmarked levies, such as transport charges, can be charged while schools remain physically closed.