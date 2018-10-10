Delhi’s east body promises regularisation: 28 days on, sanitation workers agree to end strike

The strike by sanitation workers started on September 12. Tashi Tobgyal The strike by sanitation workers started on September 12. Tashi Tobgyal

The strike by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), which started on September 12, ended on Tuesday after the civic body promised that the long-pending demand of regularisation of jobs of sanitation workers will be accepted.

President of the MCD Swachhata Karamchari Union, Sanjay Gehlot, said they are ending the strike because the civic body has promised to regularise jobs of workers hired since 1998. He said workers have also been promised a Diwali bonus. “In the next two days, Delhi will be as clean as it was earlier,” Gehlot said.

EDMC sanitation workers had made several demands, which have been consistent over the year — to make temporary workers permanent, pay arrears, monthly dispatch of salaries without delays, timely pension for those who have retired from service, and proper medical assistance.

Read | Can’t give MCD more funds at this stage: Home Ministry

Mayor Bipin Bihari Singh said workers have struggled for a long time, but finally the deadlock has been broken.

Officials in the East Corporation, however, said that in the past, too, workers have been promised regularisation of jobs — but it never translated into reality.

“The Delhi government had informed the Supreme Court that it would release Rs 500 crore within two days to help the body overcome the current crisis, but that is not enough because the East and North civic bodies need a Rs 7,000-crore bailout package to pull them out of the financial crisis,” said an official.

Since 2015, sanitation workers of the East civic body have gone on strike nine times. As per last year’s budget, the civic body has an outstanding amount of Rs 65 crore in medical bills. This, along with salaries it owes to its employees, amounts to a total of Rs 1,525 crore in dues. The civic body also generates Rs 70 crore as revenue per month, or Rs 840 crore a year.

To pay off its dues, the EDMC needs to stop all expenses for close to two years. But salary is not the only expense; the East MCD also has schools to maintain, the official said. Another problem the East civic body is facing is that of 40 lakh properties in Delhi, only 15 lakh pay property tax. The situation is bad in East Delhi as it has the most number of unauthorised colonies.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App