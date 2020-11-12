Delhi’s e-vehicle push discussed at UN event to reduce emissions

The Delhi government Wednesday participated at a United Nations event on moving to zero emissions, discussing its electric vehicles policy. (File photo)

Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah spoke at a session on ‘Governments leading the way’ at the UNFCCC ‘Race to Zero Dialogue: Launching the global race to zero-emission mobility’. Apart from a Delhi government representative, there were also representatives from California, US and Navarra, Spain.

Discussing the Delhi government’s EV policy, Shah said at the event, “The motivation behind Delhi’s ambitious roadmap of transition to zero-emission vehicles is to address both climate change and the health emergency that arises from the high level of air pollution… the transition to EVs may look very daunting for large cities and states, but Delhi has shown that with political will, an attitude to learn from successes and failures of cities and countries around the world, and a goal-oriented approach, this is possible. Once cities figure how to get the first 10% EVs on the road, the rest will follow.”

He stated that the Delhi government’s aim is to ensure that by 2024, 25% of newly-registered vehicles should be EVs, which will mean a 4.8 million tonnes reduction in carbon emissions by then.

“We targeted fiscal incentives for specific vehicle segments that contribute maximum to vehicular pollution in Delhi’s and India’s context, which is two- and three-wheelers… We see it as the government’s duty to facilitate the setting up of charging infrastructure — in public as well as private complexes such as malls, offices, etc,” he said.

