A third of Delhi voters dropped from draft list after SIR

The capital’s 33% deletion rate at the draft electoral roll stage will be the highest in the country. (Photo: X/ECI)

At least one-third of Delhi’s voters have been dropped from the draft electoral roll published by the State Election Office Monday as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The draft list has dropped around 47.7 lakh of 1.45 crore voters from the existing electoral roll, as claims opened for inclusion.

The final roll is due November 4.

What can ‘deleted’ voters do now

For the list of voters whose names are not included in the Draft Roll of SIR 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said that the “BLO (booth-level officer), in consultation with BLAs (booth-level agents), has prepared a list of voters whose enumeration forms have not been received”.