A third of Delhi voters dropped from draft list after SIR

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
At least one-third of Delhi’s voters have been dropped from the draft electoral roll published by the State Election Office Monday as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The draft list has dropped around 47.7 lakh of 1.45 crore voters from the existing electoral roll, as claims opened for inclusion.
The final roll is due November 4.
For the list of voters whose names are not included in the Draft Roll of SIR 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said that the “BLO (booth-level officer), in consultation with BLAs (booth-level agents), has prepared a list of voters whose enumeration forms have not been received”.
According to officials, aggrieved persons whose names are not included in the draft roll can submit their claims in Form 6 along with the Declaration Form and supporting documents from August 31 to September 30.
Officials said claims and objections will be examined and the notice and disposal process will continue till October 29.
The draft roll lists around 97.5 lakh electors whose enumeration forms were received and digitised during the house-to-house exercise carried out from June 30 to August 17.
Enumeration forms of around 67.18 per cent of Delhi’s 1,45,10,299 electors were digitised.
The remaining 47.62 lakh electors were marked as “uncollectible” — a category that includes electors who were absent, who may have moved or died, duplicate entries, or “Other” reasons and were dropped from the draft roll.
The rate of digitisation varied significantly across Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies. Rohini recorded the highest digitisation rate at 83.43 per cent, while Tughlakabad recorded the lowest at 52.15 per cent.
The SIR exercise was carried out to verify the electoral roll through house-to-house enumeration.
Those whose enumeration forms were not received during the exercise have been given an opportunity to seek inclusion in the roll through the claims and objections process.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram