Delhi’s disaster preparedness: Are you waiting for god to solve problems, asks Delhi HC to govt

Pulling up the Delhi government again over the delay in formulating building rules and bylaws, the Delhi High Court Wednesday gave it a ‘final opportunity” to file the finalised rules within four weeks.

“These are man-made problems. Are you waiting for god to come down and solve them,” asked the bench of Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva after the government yet again informed the court that it was “working on” the new building bylaws.

The government also blamed the municipal corporations for the large number of unauthorised buildings across the city.

“The government is not in the mood to ensure that buildings are made to safe standards,” commented the court, adding that the city government and the civic agencies seemed to be “waiting for a disaster” to strike.

The comments were made while the court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Arpit Bhargava, who has sought implementation of steps to ensure that buildings can cope with serious disasters like earthquakes. The plea also sought a stay on the proposed regularisation of illegal colonies on the grounds that the “unsafe” buildings were a safety hazard.

The court has directed the government to file an affidavit by August to “clarify” its policy over the proposed regularisation and the steps being put in place to ensure that under-construction buildings are able to withstand earthquakes.

