Delhi’s dengue death toll rises to 15

Six more deaths due to dengue have been recorded in Delhi, taking the total number of fatalities to 15. This is the highest number of fatalities due to the mosquito-borne disease recorded in the last six years, as per the civic body report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday.

The national capital recorded one death due to dengue in 2020, two in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.

Delhi has reported a total of 8,975 cases of dengue so far this year, according to the report.

Among the six more deaths are a 25-year-old resident of Turkman Gate, a 38-year-old man from Deoli village, a 13-year-old boy from Madangir, an 11-year-old boy from Malviya Nagar, a 20-year-old woman from Shahbad Mohammadpur, and a 43-year-old woman from Sarita Vihar.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December. Schools, unauthorised colonies, and construction sites are among the hotspots for mosquito breeding in Delhi, said senior officials.