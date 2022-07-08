Delhi’s damaged roads to be repaired every Saturday

To make roads in the capital safer and free of potholes, and fix dilapidated footpaths and stretches, the Delhi government has implemented a weekly action plan and asked departments concerned to select one road per zone/division every weekend for repair, maintenance and beautification.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar also issued a notification along with directions to all road-owning agencies, including the Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and others in this regard, asking them to submit an action plan by July 12.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Under the government’s weekly action plan to elevate the standards of the city roads, every Saturday, agencies will manage the upkeep of the roads in their respective zones.”

According to a statement issued by the L-G V K Saxena’s office, the decision came close on the heels of his meeting with officials earlier this week. After taking charge, Saxena visited several roads and stretches across the city and took stock of the situation.

“The Chief Secretary has applauded the seamless coordination put in place between various road-owning agencies by keeping the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on board,” read the statement.

The order issued by the CS adds, “It is observed that roads in Delhi are in urgent need of repair, maintenance, improvement… Accordingly, it has been decided by the government that the organisations, under whose jurisdiction such roads come, should undertake maintenance works of at least one road per zone (end to end – on both sides) along the length and breadth, including Right of Way (RoW) (if any), every week, preferably on Saturday.”

Also Read | Delhi: Two held for murdering man with sharp object

Under this initiative, the focus will be on repair of potholes, damaged black top, footpath and central verge, upkeep of green cover, road paints, road reflectors, street lights, street furniture, other public utilities available on the road such as public toilets, water ATMs, etc.

Additionally, departments have also been directed to lay emphasis on ensuring cleanliness by removal of garbage dumps and plastic waste during the drive.

Moreover, Market Welfare Associations and Resident Welfare Associations can be involved in the initiative to encourage participation of people.

The PWD manages about 1,440 km of roads in Delhi.

“All organisations including the MCD, NDMC, PWD, DDA, Delhi Cantonment and NHAI should frame a necessary action plan, including preparation of the roster of roads assigned for each MCD zone/PWD division/NDMC road division to be covered every week during July and August, 2022 (that is, eight roads in each zone/division to be covered during eight weeks),” wrote Kumar.

The department, while choosing the roads for the project, has been asked to give preference to roads which are relatively in a substandard state. “Progress of these works shall be uploaded on a weekly basis by the organisation concerned on their digital portal,” said the CS in the order, adding that the departments shall continue to ensure the upkeep of roads.