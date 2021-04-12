Delhi’s Covid situation very serious, will request Centre to increase beds at hospitals: Kejriwal

Kejriwal also expressed concern over people with very mild or no symptoms reaching hospitals and occupying beds, "which is leading to an increase in the number of patients in hospitals". (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi government Monday decided to reach out to the Centre for assistance after the Health Department informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an emergency meeting that beds for coronavirus patients are filling up rapidly.

Kejriwal directed officials to speed up efforts to augment arrangements in hospitals to November 2020 levels, when 18,000 beds were earmarked for Covid patients across Delhi government, Centre-run and private medical facilities to meet the demand triggered by the third wave of the virus.

With Delhi battling the fourth wave of the virus, which was on Monday described by Kejriwal as “more dangerous than ever”, the government is scrambling to add more beds to address the surge in patients. The CM also expressed concern over the trend of patients with mild or no symptoms taking up beds.

“We must ensure our bed availability in government and private hospitals to be on a par with November last year, and we will further request the Central government to increase Covid beds in central government hospitals as well. Delhi’s Covid situation is very serious, the fourth peak of the virus is more dangerous than ever. There should be no dearth in the number of beds available,” Kejriwal said.

According to the Delhi government’s hospital beds dashboard, there are 1,260 beds for Covid patients in Centre-run hospitals, out of which 365 are currently vacant. Overall, including Delhi government and private hospitals, 6,216 beds are occupied and 5,459 vacant, while 17,093 patients are under home isolation.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and top officials of the health department. Last November, the number of Covid-dedicated beds at Centre-run hospitals had gone up to 4000, Jain said.

“They told the Chief Minister that the beds are rapidly getting occupied by coronavirus patients in Delhi,” the government said in a statement. Kejriwal also instructed the officials to convert more private and government hospitals to fully Covid dedicated hospitals, it added.

Kejriwal also expressed concern over people with very mild or no symptoms reaching hospitals and occupying beds, “which is leading to an increase in the number of patients in hospitals”. “Please follow covid protocols. Don’t rush to hospital unless necessary. Go and vaccinate if you are eligible,” the CM tweeted.