Delhi’s Covid positivity rate touches 30%, Kejriwal dials Amit Shah for more beds and oxygen

Delhi’s positivity rate continued its upward climb with 30 per cent of those tested over the past 24 hours testing positive for Covid-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. On Saturday, this figure was around 24 per cent.

Delhi saw close to 25,500 cases on Sunday, according to the CM, and the health infrastructure is under immense pressure as ICU beds and oxygen supply were running out.

“We are running out of ICU beds and all included we have less than 100 left at present. Oxygen is running out too. A private hospital told us yesterday that they had almost run out but tragedy was averted. We are asking Centre for help and getting it. We thank them for it,” Kejriwal said.

There are just 37 ventilator beds and 58 ICU beds without ventilators available in Delhi at present. In all, out of 17,531 beds for Covid patients, only 3,382 are available.

Kejriwal said that he had spoken to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan last evening and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday morning and informed that the city is facing a shortage of oxygen and beds.

“Centre has around 10,000 beds in its hospitals and at present, around 1,800 have been reserved for Covid patients. We request that at least 7,000 beds be reserved at a time like this and oxygen be supplied soon. At our level, we are arranging around 6,000 oxygen beds in the next few says. The number of ICU beds that can be increased has a limit, so we are arranging high flow oxygen beds as many patients need just that. Some of these beds will come up at the Radha Soami Centre in Chhatarpur, which is being restarted. Some beds will also be put up in schools the will be and attached to hospitals,” Kejriwal said.