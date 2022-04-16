Delhi’s Covid positivity rate rises to 5.33% with 461 fresh cases

Keeping up with the trend of the past few days, Delhi continued to witness a spike in Covid-19 cases with the national capital reporting 461 new cases and two deaths on Saturday. With 8646 tests, the positivity rate rose up to 5.33 per cent.

On Friday, the capital had recorded 366 Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.95 per cent. Delhi on Thursday had recorded 325 cases and no death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi’s Covid tally increased to 18,68,033. The death toll stands at 26,160, according to the bulletin. However, the number of Covid-19 vaccination beneficiaries in the last 24 hours on Saturday was 9,508.