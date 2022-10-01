Delhi’s civic bodies continue dismal performance in sanitation ranking

The three erstwhile municipal bodies in the city, which were recently merged into one, again performed dismally in the Swachh Survekshan rankings, with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation adjudged at 28th position, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation at 34th position and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation at 37th position among 45 cities with a population of more than 10 lakh. The ranking was released on Saturday.

As compared to last year, South MCD has jumped three spots; North MCD has gained eight spots; and East MCD has improved by six spots.

With municipal elections likely to take place in December, AAP has sensed an opportunity and will make this an issue, sources said.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said, “It’s not just we who are saying that BJP has been unsuccessful in keeping Delhi clean. Their own survey has placed their civic bodies in the bottom 12,” he said.

Pathak said that the survey shows that BJP has failed on all parameters of sanitation like segregation of waste, cleaning landfills as well as the colonies of Delhi.

The three local bodies, which have fared consistently poorly in these sanitation reviews, were merged into one unified MCD on May 22, 2022.

Former mayor and BJP senior leader Jai Prakash said there has been an improvement from the previous year. “The AAP is making all kinds of accusations but it is they who stopped the funds (to the MCD), because of which the ranking has also been hit.”

“There has been progress and in the coming days, there will be more as the corporation has taken several new measures in the past few months,” he said.

Last year, 48 cities participated in the category of local bodies with a population of more than 1 million people, while 45 cities figure in this list under the 2022 rankings. None of the three civic bodies in Delhi has managed to secure a position among the top 50%.

The NDMC and Delhi cantonment board have also seen a decline in their rankings. NDMC has been adjudged to be the third cleanest among 382 Indian cities with a population between 100,000 and a million. Last year, under Swachh Survekshan 2021, it was at the top in its category. Delhi cantonment board has also slipped from third rank last year to fifth in the 2022 rankings among the 62 participants in its category.