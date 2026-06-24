Delhi’s Central Vista Metro corridor construction starts. Check stations, completion date

The 9.913-km underground corridor: It will run from RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha. (Photo file)

Construction work on the Delhi Metro’s 9.9 km Central Vista corridor, comprising 8 stations, is all set to begin.

On Wednesday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal inaugurated construction work at Central Secretariat Metro station for the extension of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line under the Central Vista corridor.

The corridor, station list

The 9.913-km underground corridor: It will run from RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha.

The 8 stations will be: Shivaji Stadium, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial-High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam.

Two end stations are on different lines: RK Ashram and indraprastha

Central Secretariat Metro station will become a triple interchange: It will connect the new Magenta Line stretch with the existing Yellow and Violet lines.