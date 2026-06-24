Delhi’s Central Vista Metro corridor construction starts. Check stations, completion date

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Construction work on the Delhi Metro’s 9.9 km Central Vista corridor, comprising 8 stations, is all set to begin.
On Wednesday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal inaugurated construction work at Central Secretariat Metro station for the extension of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line under the Central Vista corridor.
The 9.913-km underground corridor: It will run from RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha.
The 8 stations will be: Shivaji Stadium, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial-High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam.
Two end stations are on different lines: RK Ashram and indraprastha
Central Secretariat Metro station will become a triple interchange: It will connect the new Magenta Line stretch with the existing Yellow and Violet lines.
The corridor is expected to improve connectivity between West, North and Old Delhi and the Central Delhi administrative district. It is likely to benefit around 60,000 office-goers and two lakh visitors daily, according to estimates from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
With several ministries shifting to Kartavya Bhawan-I and III, officials currently walk between 1 km and 3 km from stations such as Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Mandi House and ITO, a spokesperson for the Central Secretariat Service Forum had earlier said.
“The corridor will ease daily commuting, enhance accessibility, and help reduce traffic, pollution, and fossil-fuel consumption,” the spokesperson said.
The project is part of DMRC’s 16-km Phase V(A) expansion and is expected to be completed by 2028.
In an interview with The Indian Express in February, DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar had said the timeline was challenging, with Phase V(A) targeted for completion within three years.
In December last year, the Union Cabinet had approved the Phase VA, which also includes extension of the Golden Line on both sides.
-In the west, a 2.2-km stretch will connect Aerocity to IGI Airport’s Terminal 1, and will boost connectivity of the airport with the southern parts of the national capital in areas such as Tughlakabad, Saket and Kalindi Kunj.
-In the east, Tughlaqabad will now be linked to Kalindi Kunj by a 3.9-km corridor. The two stations in between are the Sarita Vihar Depot and Madanpur Khadar.
The total estimated cost of building the new corridors, which are extensions of the Yellow and Magenta Lines, is over Rs 12,000 crore.
The DMRC also plans to conduct a study to explore the construction of tunnels and underpasses in the Central Vista area to tackle traffic congestion and to meet future transport requirements projected up to 2060.
It has floated a tender to appoint a consultant for a comprehensive feasibility study which will cover traffic-prone stretches including C-Hexagon, Man Singh Marg, Rafi Ahmad Kidwai Marg and Teen Murti Marg.
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