Delhi’s cases at 1,300 a day, focus on testing: HC to govt

The court directed the government to file a status report. (File)

The Delhi High Court Monday expressed concern over the fact that Covid cases are still hovering around the 1,300 mark, “which shows that there must be a concentrated focus on ramping up lab testing in Delhi”.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad were hearing two petitions on Covid testing in Delhi. The court also inquired from the Delhi government whether adequate arrangements have been made at the borders and at other places where industries/ construction sites exist for large-scale testing to detect cases and segregating them without causing inconvenience. The court directed the government to file a status report.

“It is a matter of great concern that though the number of Covid cases were expected to climb down gradually or at least remain stable below 1,000 per day in the month of August, the daily cases that had touched 707 on August 10, 652 on August 16 and 787 on August 17 have shot up to 1,374 on August 18. In other words, it cannot be said that the number of cases have slowly and steadily reduced in Delhi. The numbers are still floating around 1,300-odd cases per day, which shows that there must be a concentrated focus on ramping up of lab testing. Satyakam, learned ASC, has assured this court that the Delhi government is doing everything in its power to ensure testing is ramped up to curb further spread of the infection,” the court said in its order. The Additional Standing Counsel told the court that results of the second sero-survey undertaken in Delhi will be placed on record well before the next date of hearing.

The capital recorded 1,398 new cases and nine deaths on Wednesday. The total case count is now at 1,56,139 while the death toll touched 4,235.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.