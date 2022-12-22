Delhi’s busy Ashram flyover set to be shut for 45 days soon

Delhiites’ troubles at Ashram are far from over, with the flyover set to be shut for 45 days soon because of the extension work which is currently underway.

The flyover is one of the busiest sections in the city as the Mathura Road and the DND Flyway both connect to it. It sees over 3 lakh vehicles, including heavy trucks and lorries, passing through each day. The junction has been at different stages of construction for several years now, with the Delhi Metro, an underpass and now the flyover construction underway at the site over the years. In the current project, the flyover is being extended to connect directly to the DND Flyway.

According to PWD officials, the final dates for closure are yet to be decided.

“The dates are yet to be decided and people need not panic as there will be no major change even if the Ashram flyover is closed. The portion below the flyover will remain open for traffic. It is a matter of just 45 days and once the integration work is done, travel between Delhi and Noida, Central, East and Southeast part of Delhi will be smoother,” said a senior PWD official.

The extension work was supposed to be completed by the end of December, but the project was delayed. The PWD is yet to confirm the completion date. “We can estimate the completion date only after the flyover is closed and the integration work is completed,” said an official.

He added, “Traffic police have given us permission to shut the flyover for 45 days. Initially, the closure was supposed to start next week but since it is a festive week with Christmas and New Year ahead, we have not set a final date yet and are trying to avoid inconvenience to commuters. VIP movement and other preparations will also have to be looked at. Dates will be set keeping all these things in mind. The flyover will not be closed in a sudden manner. Advisories, route diversions and signboards on ground will be there to facilitate traffic movement.”

PWD will hold a meeting with Delhi traffic police at the end of this week to set the dates.

Officials added that people coming from Noida can take either Barapullah flyover to Pragati Maidan stretch during peak traffic hours. Barapullah flyover, Sarai Kale Khan, ITO, NH-24, Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj are expected to witness heavy traffic in the coming day