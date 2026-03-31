Delhi’s biggest digital arrest fraud case of Rs 22.92 crore transferred to CBI

During the probe, officers said, it was found that the fraudsters used a SIM Box to initiate calls.

After the Supreme Court in December directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to undertake a larger probe into digital arrest cases in the country, Delhi’s biggest such case, where a retired banker lost Rs 22.92 crore in six weeks, has been transferred to the agency, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to a police source, the case was transferred earlier this month, and a dedicated team from the CBI’s Economic Offences Unit has been constituted to investigate it. “The CBI is planning to take up the investigation of all digital arrest cases involving amounts above Rs 10 crore,” sources said.

The CBI will probe the overseas fraud nexus and trace the money trail across multiple accounts, they said.