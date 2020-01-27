Delhi’s Bhajanpura: Co-owner of collapsed building arrested

Rescue operation underway at the collapse site. (Express Photo) Rescue operation underway at the collapse site. (Express Photo)

A day after five people, including four children, died when a portion of a building collapsed in North East Delhi, police arrested the 28-year-old co-owner of the building.

“Shankar Kashyap was arrested from Bhajanpura where the building collapsed. A case has been registered against him under sections of causing death due to negligence, and negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings,” said DCP (North East) Ved Prakash Surya.

Read | Day later, Delhi’s Bhajanpura in mourning: ‘Daughter was ready for R-Day event’

Kashyap’s brother Umesh, who was the co-owner of the structure, was teaching on the floor that collapsed, and died, along with four children who were caught under debris. The post-mortems of the victims were done Sunday at GTB hospital after which their bodies were handed over to the families.

The brothers ran a coaching centre and were building a fourth floor because of which the building gave way. Like Umesh, Shankar too is a teacher and was inside the building when the roof of the under-construction fourth floor collapsed. Their wives too teach at the coaching centre.

DFS director Atul Garg said that “the girder over the third floor was not laid out properly.”

