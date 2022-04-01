Delhi’s average minimum temp in March second-highest in 72 years

While maximum temperatures rose and Delhi began to witness a heatwave at the end of March, the minimum temperature has also remained high through the month.

The average minimum temperature in March this year was 17.6 degrees Celsius, the second-highest average recorded in the past 72 years. From 1951 to 2022, the highest average minimum temperature recorded in March was 18.5 degrees Celsius in 1953 and 2010, according to R K Jenamani, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The average minimum temperature in March 2021 was 16.8 degrees Celsius, while it was even lower at 15 degrees Celsius in March 2020, and 13.8 degrees Celsius in March 2019. The minimum temperature is usually recorded at night.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Thursday was 20.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

The average maximum temperature in March this year was 32.9 degrees Celsius, a little lower than 33.1 degrees recorded last year. This was, however, higher than the average of 28.2 degrees recorded in March 2020 and 2019.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in March this year was 39.6 degrees observed on Thursday. IMD data shows that from 2012 onwards, the maximum temperature in March has reached 40 degrees Celsius only once – in March 2021, when 40.1 degrees Celsius was recorded on March 30. After March 2021, the highest temperature recorded in March since 2012 was the 39.6 degrees witnessed on Thursday. This is six degrees above the normal for this time of the year.