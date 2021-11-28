Delhi’s AQI to be in ‘very poor’ category today; foggy conditions to persist all week

Another day of ‘very poor’ air quality is on the forecast for Delhi on Sunday, with calm conditions that are not conducive for the dispersion of pollutants.

The AQI has been in the ‘severe’ category for the past two days. On Saturday, the AQI stood at 402, slightly above the threshold of 401 for the ‘severe’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI between 401 and 500 is considered ‘severe.’

Although winds are likely to be stronger on Monday and Tuesday, bringing marginal improvement in air quality, the AQI is still likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the forecast from the Air Quality Early Warning System. For five days subsequently as well, AQI may remain in the ‘very poor’ category.

At 9 a.m. on Sunday, the 24-hour average AQI was in the ‘severe’ category at several monitoring stations including those at Anand Vihar, Ashoka Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Bawana, Chandni Chowk, Patparganj, Mundka and Jahangirpuri, according to data from the CPCB. The highest 24-hour average AQI was at Rohini, which recorded an AQI of 452. This was followed by Jahangirpuri with an AQI of 448, Bawana with 438, and Mundka and Wazirpur with 435.

The minimum temperature on Sunday is likely to settle at 11 degree Celsius and the maximum could be around 27 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department forecast. Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded was around 10.8 degree Celsius, about a degree above the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature over the upcoming week is likely to range from 9 degree Celsius to 12 degree Celsius, as per the IMD forecast.

Foggy conditions are likely to persist all week. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 93%, while the temperature at the same time was 13.2 degree Celsius.