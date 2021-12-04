Delhi’s AQI remains ‘very poor’, light rainfall likely on Sunday

With no respite in sight for Delhi’s air quality, the AQI is likely to remain the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday.

The AQI is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday and Monday as well, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. Calm conditions and low wind speed have been unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

While the skies are likely to remain clear on Saturday, thunder and lightning are a possibility on Sunday, and light rainfall is on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Monday. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to stand at 11 degree Celsius on Saturday, while the maximum could settle at around 23 degree Celsius, according to the IMD. Take a look at pictures here

The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 11 degree Celsius, around two degrees above the normal. The maximum temperature over the past 24 hours – 21.9 degree Celsius – was around three degrees lower than the normal for this time of the year.

The air quality at some monitoring stations continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning. AQI between 401 and 500 is categorised as ‘severe.’ At Anand Vihar, for instance, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 430 at 10 a.m. on Saturday. At the same time, the AQI at Chandni Chowk was 436, while the station at Shadipur recorded an AQI of 431, going by data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Over the past 24 hours at Anand Vihar, the PM10 concentration peaked at around 704 µg/m³ at 7 p.m. on Friday, and fell to around 484 µg/m³ at 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The 24-hour standard for PM10 levels is 100 µg/m³. The PM2.5 level at Anand Vihar hit a high of 409 µg/m³ at 3 a.m. on Saturday, and fell to around 303 µg/m³ by 10 a.m. The 24-hour standard for PM2.5 is 60 µg/m³.

At Mandir Marg, the PM10 level stood at around 393 µg/m³ at 10 a.m., while the PM2.5 concentration at the same time was 250 µg/m³.