scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Delhi’s AQI continues in ‘poor’ range, expected to turn ‘severe’ by Tuesday

According to the AQI forecast for Delhi, if the ban on firecrackers is disregarded, the air quality is expected to turn severe on Monday evening.

delhi air, delhi news, delhi air pollution news, AQI, indian expressThe air quality in Delhi continues to be in the ‘poor’ range. (File)

The air quality in Delhi continues to be in the ‘poor’ range, with 26 out of 31 Air Quality Index (AQI) stations falling in the range on Sunday. One station, Anand Vihar, recorded an AQI of 372 which falls in the ‘very poor’ category, while Aya Nagar station recorded ‘moderate’ air quality.

With temperatures dipping in the city and the impact of stubble burning expected to be felt more prominently in the coming two days, the AQI is expected to deteriorate further and may touch ‘severe’ by Tuesday, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.

This, however, is in the scenario that the ban on firecrackers is adhered to. If the ban is disregarded, AQI forecasts say, the air quality is expected to turn severe on Monday evening.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. It is also the coldest so far this month. The maximum is expected to settle at around 32 degrees Celsius.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...
More from Delhi

Over the next week, the temperature is expected to be in the range of 32 and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 15 degrees Celsius. No rain or cloud cover is expected.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 10:39:40 am
Next Story

Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement