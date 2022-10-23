Delhi’s AQI continues in ‘poor’ range, expected to turn ‘severe’ by Tuesday

The air quality in Delhi continues to be in the ‘poor’ range, with 26 out of 31 Air Quality Index (AQI) stations falling in the range on Sunday. One station, Anand Vihar, recorded an AQI of 372 which falls in the ‘very poor’ category, while Aya Nagar station recorded ‘moderate’ air quality.

With temperatures dipping in the city and the impact of stubble burning expected to be felt more prominently in the coming two days, the AQI is expected to deteriorate further and may touch ‘severe’ by Tuesday, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.

This, however, is in the scenario that the ban on firecrackers is adhered to. If the ban is disregarded, AQI forecasts say, the air quality is expected to turn severe on Monday evening.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. It is also the coldest so far this month. The maximum is expected to settle at around 32 degrees Celsius.

Over the next week, the temperature is expected to be in the range of 32 and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 15 degrees Celsius. No rain or cloud cover is expected.