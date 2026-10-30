Delhi’s air turns ‘satisfactory’ after record October rain in 4 years

Delhi recorded its highest single-day October rainfall in four years on Friday, with the Safdarjung observatory receiving 61.4 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am.

The widespread showers also brought a sharp improvement in air quality across the Capital. The city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 90 in the satisfactory category at 9.30 am on Friday, from 222 in the poor category at 4 pm on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Nearly half of October’s total rainfall was recorded in the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

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Several weather stations recorded more than 40 mm of rain. India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed Lodhi Road received 63.4 mm, Ayanagar 55.4 mm, Chhatarpur 53.5 mm, the Ridge 50.3 mm and Palam 43.1 mm. Jharoda Kalan recorded the highest rainfall among the stations, at 89 mm, as of Friday morning.

The last time Delhi recorded higher single-day rainfall in October was on October 9, 2022, when Safdarjung received 74 mm.