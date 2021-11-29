Delhi’s air quality to remain ‘very poor’

Delhi weather today: The air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday.

According to a forecast from the Air Quality Early Warning System, the AQI is likely to remain ‘very poor’ on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. For the past three days, the AQI has been in the ‘severe’ category – between 401 and 500.

A possible increase in wind speed might only lead to a marginal improvement in the AQI.

The monitoring stations that recorded a 24-hour average AQI in the ‘severe’ category at 10 a.m. on Monday include Anand Vihar with an AQI of 459 and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium station with an AQI of 408. The AQI at Jahangirpuri stood at 449, while the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium monitoring station registered an AQI of 409. The 24-hour average AQI at RK Puram stood at 431, while the AQI at Rohini stood at 448.

Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Wazirpur, Mundka and Chandni Chowk were on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) list of ‘hotspots’ on Sunday, and the AQI was ‘severe’ at all of these stations.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be around 10 degree Celsius, while the maximum could stand at 26 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department forecast indicates. The minimum temperature recorded on Monday was 10.3 degree Celsius.

Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 9 degree Celsius to 12 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature might settle at around 24 or 25 degree Celsius.