Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; authorities predict improvement in coming days

Delhi’s air quality improved slightly Wednesday and was in the ‘very poor’ category due to improved meteorological conditions even as the state government warned of strict action against officials who fail to comply with its directions of mitigating pollution emanating from dust and waste burning.

Advertising

After battling severe pollution for four consecutive days, the authorities predicted that the air quality will improve by Thursday as good wind speed will continue to disperse pollutants faster than accumulation caused by the cold condition and fog. EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal said the conditions will get better in the coming days with improved meteorological conditions.

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain convened a high-level meeting to review the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a strategy mandated by the Supreme Court to combat and mitigate air pollution in Delhi, and warned of strict action against officials failing to comply with directives.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed the overall air quality index (AQI) at 378, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category, while the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) showed an AQI of 364, which too comes under the same category.

Advertising

According to the CPCB data, eight areas recorded severe pollution, while 26 areas witnessed ‘very poor’ air quality. In NCR, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Greater Noida and Noida recorded ‘very poor’ air quality. The overall PM2.5 level (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre) was recorded at 220 and the PM10 level at 341 here, the CPCB said.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), air quality is likely to improve as weather conditions like the wind speed and the ventilation index are marginally favourable for dispersion of pollutants. Ventilation index is the speed at which pollutants can get dispersed. A ventilation index lower than 6,000 sqm/second, with an average wind speed less than 10 kmph, is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants. The index was 5,500 sqm/second Wednesday, the IITM said.

“The air quality will further improve a few notches by tomorrow as good wind speed will continue to disperse pollutants faster than that of accumulation due to colder condition and fog. The air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ range for the next three days. Moderate foggy conditions will prevail for the next two days over Delhi and surrounding regions and may not allow significant improvement,” the SAFAR said.

The national capital recorded its second highest pollution level of the year on Sunday with an AQI of 450. The air quality remained ‘severe’ on Monday and Tuesday, before moving to the ‘very poor’ category Wednesday morning. Environment Minister Hussain urged the citizens of Delhi to minimise use of private vehicles and use public transport.

Hussain asked the authorities to control local polluting factors such as garbage burning and dust, and warned that action would be taken against senior officials if they fail to comply with the directions. He directed senior officers of municipal corporations to monitor mechanical sweeping of roads, including PWD roads, to prevent suspension and re-suspension of dust due to plying of vehicles. The minister directed the municipal corporations to increase enforcement of directions regarding prohibition of permitting uncovered building material on their respective roads.

He asked all three MCDs to ensure control of instances of burning in the open and compliance with dust control measures, failing which senior officers should be held accountable. They were also directed to ensure that during the periods of ban on construction, no one indulges in such activities and that violators are strictly dealt with as per law.

In view of the prevalence of ‘severe’ pollution in the national capital, industrial activities in pollution hotspots of Wazirpur, Mundka, Narela, Bawana, Sahibabad and Faridabad, and construction work across Delhi-NCR were ordered to remain shut till Wednesday. “Further, for effective control of dust, conditions stipulated in sanctioned building plan for construction of building must be strictly followed by the owners and builders,” he said.

Hussain directed that joint teams of officials from the Revenue Department, municipal corporations concerned and civil defence volunteers deputed in each of the districts for monitoring of construction activity and taking preventing and punitive action against the violators of Dust Control Norms may be continued for the time being.

The minister told the commissioners of MCDs/PWD and Delhi Fire Services to undertake water sprinkling from high-rise buildings, especially to settle suspended dust particles. He asked all the stakeholder departments and agencies to remain prepared to take mandated actions under the ‘very poor’ and the ‘severe/ severe plus’ categories of air quality index in Delhi.

Advertising

“There is a need to find long lasting solution to this problem,” Hussain added.