scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Delhi’s air quality turns ‘severe’ once again

The worst air quality in the city was at Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar where the monitoring stations recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 460, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

Noida recorded an AQI of 388 and Gurgaon 391. Delhi’s air quality remained the worst among the parts of the NCR that are being monitored by the CPCB. (Express Photo)

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated once again to hit the ‘severe’ category Thursday morning with a 24-hour average AQI of 426 at 9 am. The worst air quality in the city was at Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar where the monitoring stations recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 460, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The prominent pollutant at Jahangirpuri was PM2.5, while PM10 was found to be the most prominent pollutant at Anand Vihar.

Air Quality Index between 401 and 500 is considered to be ‘severe’. According to the CPCB, AQI in the ‘severe’ category “affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases”.

Express Photo by Praveen Khana

The city’s AQI has deteriorated from a 24-hour average of 376 at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

Most other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 24-hour average AQI in the ‘very poor’ category at 9 am on Thursday. Noida recorded an AQI of 388 and Gurgaon 391. Delhi’s air quality remained the worst among the parts of the NCR that are being monitored by the CPCB.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that calm conditions with a wind speed of 0 kmph prevailed at 8.30 am Thursday. Calm conditions prevent the dispersion of pollutants that then accumulate in the air.

A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System Wednesday had said the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday, and the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category on Friday. The wind direction is likely to be from the northwest or northeast of Delhi on Thursday, the forecast said.

More from Delhi
Advertisement
Express Photo by Praveen Khanna

The fire counts that indicate paddy residue burning saw a spike on Wednesday in Punjab with a single-day count of 3634 fire incidents. Haryana recorded 166 fire incidents, while Uttar Pradesh saw 25 and Rajasthan 63.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 10:13:43 am
Next Story

Vigilance arrests revenue officer for taking bribe

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement