Delhi’s air quality dipped even in lockdown; here’s why

After witnessing a remarked improvement in Delhi air quality in the last few weeks, there has been slight dip Thursday with winds bringing in dust particle from the dry arid western region.

The overall AQI stood at 150, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) latest data. SAFAR said the dust particles have slightly raised the pollution level in Delhi.

The air quality in Chanani Chowk, Lodhi Road, Dhirpur, IIT Delhi and Mathura Road remained moderate with an AQI og 157, 174, 169, 166 and 190 respectively. In Noida, the AQI was recorded as 171.

“Long-range dust transport from the dry arid western region is expected by April 15 to further deteriorate AQI (air quality index) towards the lower-end poor category,” the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had said earlier. SAFAR also added that the air quality is likely to improve from tonight.

Last month, there was a significant improvement in air quality in the NCR, as the harmful PM10 and PM2.5 levels were down by 35-40% after the nationwide lockdown came into force. Delhi’s air quality in March was the cleanest on record in the last five years. Experts said this was achieved through favourable meteorological conditions, including an all-time record high rainfall, unseen since the count began in 1901, along with the absence of major emission sources as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

An assessment done by the Centre’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), of the lockdown period between March 24 and 31, showed 63% reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOx) and 49% reduction in PM2.5 presence in Delhi’s air — as compared to the same period in 2019 and 2018.

