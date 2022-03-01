Delhi’s air quality in Feb was cleanest for the month since 2017

Delhi’s air quality in February this year has been the cleanest for the month since 2017, going by Central Pollution Control Board bulletins.

Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis

This year, the average air quality index (AQI) for the month of February was 224, significantly lower than 287 in 2021. It was also lower than 241 in February 2020, and an average of 242 in 2019 and 2018, besides 267 in February 2017.

Towards the end of the month this year, Delhi recorded a single day of ‘satisfactory’ air quality, when the AQI was between 51 and 100. This was on account of strong winds and rainfall brought to northwest India by a western disturbance. In contrast, February 2021 recorded no such ‘satisfactory’ air day.

This year, February also recorded nine days when the air quality was in the ‘moderate’ category. This is higher than two such days in February 2021, and six such days in February 2020.

The city also logged five days of rainfall in February this year, which was higher than two days in 2021, and a single day of rain in 2020. Rainfall and strong winds help with the dispersion of pollutants.

The number of ‘very poor’ air quality days was also lower in February this year at four, compared to 15 such days in the month last year, and five days in February 2020.

The AQI on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is predicted to be in the ‘moderate’ category. At most air quality monitoring stations, the 24-hour average AQI was in the ‘moderate’ or ‘poor’ category at 10 am on Tuesday. It was 140, in the ‘moderate’ category at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, while it was 220, in the ‘poor’ category at Anand Vihar.