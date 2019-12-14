Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, a MeT official said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, a MeT official said.

The air quality in Delhi has improved significantly from “very poor” to “moderate” category on Saturday.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 179 at 9.45 am which falls in the “moderate” category as against 316 on Friday morning. The AQI recorded in Ghaziabad was 264, Greater Noida 241, Noida 254, Gurgaon 165, the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”. An AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus” category.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, a MeT official said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App