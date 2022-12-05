scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly to ‘very poor’

According to the Central Pollution Control Board 4 pm bulletin, Delhi’s AQI on Monday was 347, better than the 407 recorded on Sunday. Among places in the NCR, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ghaziabad recorded AQI in the ‘poor’ category, while Noida and Greater Noida recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday.

The deterioration in air quality on Sunday was attributed to slow winds and stable atmospheric conditions. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The air quality in Delhi, which had plummeted to the ‘severe’ category on Sunday, improved marginally but remained ‘very poor’ on Monday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board 4 pm bulletin, Delhi’s AQI on Monday was 347, better than the 407 recorded on Sunday. Among places in the NCR, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ghaziabad recorded AQI in the ‘poor’ category, while Noida and Greater Noida recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday.

The deterioration in air quality on Sunday was attributed to slow winds and stable atmospheric conditions. Local surface winds of around 8 to 16 kmph on Monday contributed to the moderate dispersion of pollutants, according to an update from the SAFAR forecasting system.

A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Monday said that the AQI is likely to improve, but will remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday. With wind speeds picking up, it is likely to improve further to be in the upper end of the ‘poor’ category on Thursday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
More from Delhi

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management had ordered the implementation of measures under the ‘severe’ category of the Graded Response Action Plan. These measures include a ban on construction and demolition activities, save for some selected work.
Most AQI monitoring stations recorded 24-hour average AQI in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories at 8 pm on Monday.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 09:04:49 pm
Next Story

Renowned American coach Bollettieri dies aged 91

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close