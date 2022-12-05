Delhi’s air quality improves slightly to ‘very poor’

The air quality in Delhi, which had plummeted to the ‘severe’ category on Sunday, improved marginally but remained ‘very poor’ on Monday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board 4 pm bulletin, Delhi’s AQI on Monday was 347, better than the 407 recorded on Sunday. Among places in the NCR, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ghaziabad recorded AQI in the ‘poor’ category, while Noida and Greater Noida recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday.

The deterioration in air quality on Sunday was attributed to slow winds and stable atmospheric conditions. Local surface winds of around 8 to 16 kmph on Monday contributed to the moderate dispersion of pollutants, according to an update from the SAFAR forecasting system.

A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Monday said that the AQI is likely to improve, but will remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday. With wind speeds picking up, it is likely to improve further to be in the upper end of the ‘poor’ category on Thursday.

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management had ordered the implementation of measures under the ‘severe’ category of the Graded Response Action Plan. These measures include a ban on construction and demolition activities, save for some selected work.

Most AQI monitoring stations recorded 24-hour average AQI in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories at 8 pm on Monday.