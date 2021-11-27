Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘severe’ again

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated once again to reach the ‘severe’ category Friday, with an AQI of 406, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin.

Calm conditions and low wind speed have made the dispersion of pollutants difficult. The SAFAR forecasting system indicates that wind speed could pick up over the next two days. The air quality will remain in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category, the forecast issued Friday said. From November 29, an increase in wind speed could lead to a “significant improvement” in air quality, the forecast read. Contribution of stubble burning to PM 2.5 levels in Delhi was around 8% on Friday, as per the SAFAR system.

Out of 36 monitoring stations, a total of 21 recorded a 24-hour average AQI in ‘severe’ category.

Meanwhile, the Environment Department has also issued an order banning entry of trucks except those carrying essentials and CNG and electric trucks that are carrying non-essentials, from November 27 to 30.