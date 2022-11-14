Delhi’s air quality improves, ban on construction, demolition activities lifted

With Delhi’s air quality improving, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has withdrawn restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect. This means that the ban on construction and demolition activities in the NCR is revoked.

The CAQM had imposed restrictions, including the ban on construction and demolition activities, under Stage 3 or the ‘severe’ category on GRAP on October 29. The construction ban exempted certain projects like work on linear public projects like highways, roads and flyovers, sanitation and water supply projects, metro and railway services, and healthcare facilities.

The CAQM’s sub-committee on the operationalisation of GRAP noted in a meeting held on Monday that the AQI of Delhi “has been progressively improving” from 346 on November 11 to 294 on November 14, “which is about 100 AQI points below the threshold for invoking GRAP Stage 3 actions”.

GRAP Stage 3 is required to set in three days ahead of the AQI hitting the ‘severe’ category (401 to 450). The committee has noted that “preventive/mitigative/restrictive actions under all stages up to Stage 3 are under way, there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI”. It also said that the forecasts issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and India Meteorological Department “do not indicate any steep degradation”.

The sub-committee is likely to review the situation again on November 18 considering the possibility of low wind speeds in a few days.

It was under Stage 3 that GRAP recommended restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the NCR.

Restrictions on industrial units have also been eased with Stage 3 being revoked. Under Stage 3, in industrial areas not having PNG supply, industrial units were permitted to run only for a maximum of five days a week.

Measures under GRAP stages 1 and 2 will remain in place. These include a ban on diesel generator sets, except for emergency and essential services, not allowing the use of coal or firewood in tandoors, mechanised sweeping of roads and water sprinkling on roads.

According to the SAFAR forecasting system, stubble burning emissions contributed around 13% to PM 2.5 levels in Delhi on Monday. The SAFAR forecast indicates that local surface winds over the next two days are likely to help with dispersion of pollutants.

A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Monday said the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on November 15, 16 and 17.